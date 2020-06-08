Kumasi: Covid-19 Chases Commercial Sex Workers Away

Commercial sex workers known in local parlance as “Ashawo”, who usually stand on the shoulder of major roads in Kumasi to operate, has significantly reduced lately.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, who made the observation, attributed the sharp drop to two major factors, one of which is the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

According to him, the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) had also apprehended most of the prostitutes during swoops and that had reduced their number.

Mr. Osei-Mensah stressed that the security agencies would continue to flush out the rest, that is, those daring to operate since it is illegal.

“The number of prostitutes that operate in Kumasi, especially those that stand on the shoulder of major roads and wait for their clients has dropped. Clearly, the outbreak of Covid-19, which has killed thousands of people globally, is a contributory factor to the sharp drop in the number of sex workers. Also, REGSEC has carried out a number of swoops, leading to the arrest of most of the sex workers…,” the minister indicated.

He said most of the sex workers, especially the foreigners, had been deported to their various countries after being nabbed.

“Before the outbreak of Covid-19, we carried out major swoops and the foreigners that were arrested were sent back to their countries,” he told journalists in Kumasi.

He expressed delight in the sharp drop in the number of sex workers that operate on the roads, saying “the development has brought some level of decency in the city.”

--Daily Guide