Ghana Boxing Lifts Ban On Coach Akai Nettey, Others

The Executive Board of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has finally lifted a ban placed on Coach Vincent Akai Nettey, Osman Brew, and John Clottey, for misconduct earlier this year.

The three officials were banned for three months for misconducting themselves during the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Super Bantamweight bout between Isaac Sackey and Wasiru Mohamed.

This was after a disagreement over the decision of the referee in the said fight which saw Mohamed declared as the winner.

The decision was arrived at after the GBA Executive Board meeting held on March 4, 2020, at its office at the Trust Sports Emporium (TSE).

In a letter signed by Mr. Patrick Johnson, Secretary-General of the GBA said, the three officials have been recalled to resume their services as boxing coaches.

The letter said, the GBA wishes them well on the resumption and hopes it will mark a new chapter in their career.

Meanwhile, Akai Nettey who is the head trainer at the Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym has expressed appreciation to the GBA for lifting the ban on him and his team.

"I have learned a lot during the ban and I urge others to be disciplined no matter the provocation," he added.

---GNA