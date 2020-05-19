Techiman North Supports President's District Hospital Project With 23 Acres Of Land

Techiman North District Assembly in the Bono East region has released 23.68 acres of Assembly's land in preparation for the implementation of the government’s 88 new District Hospitals.

The land was donated to the Assembly by the Nananom of Tuobodom decades ago to enable the Assembly to undertake developmental projects.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Techiman North Hon Peter Mensah who announced the release to newsmen on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, pledged his total to support the government’s ‘One District One Hospital’ initiative as announced by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffu Addo in his 8th address to the nation on the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hon Peter Mensah indicated that works on the land to prepare for the commencement of the new 100 Beds District Hospital would soon begin and expressed appreciation to the President Nana Addo embarking on such brilliant policies.

According to the DCE, the Assembly have big land that can be used for the construction of hospitals, food courts, factories, warehouses, housing and ultra-modern mall and called investors to take advantage do business with them.

“I urge the chiefs, in particular, to ensure that nobody engages in litigations of any kind that will prevent the utilisation of land for the developmentmental projects,” he said and added that the new District could not achieve its development agenda without the full cooperation of the chiefs and landowners.

“I’m looking forward to change the bad perception people have about Tuobodom” Hon Peter Mensah stressed.

The DCE thanked the President of the Republic Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffu Addo for embarking on numerous projects in the District and advised the people of the area not to engage in any acts that would retard development.

88 hospitals promise:

In his 8th address to the nation on the Coronavirus pandemic, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the construction of hospitals in some 88 districts across the country.

“There are 88 districts in our country without district hospitals; we have six (6) new regions without regional hospitals; we do not have five infectious disease control centres dotted across the country; and we do not have enough testing and isolation centres for diseases like COVD-19. We must do something urgently about this."

"That is why Government has decided to undertake a major investment in our healthcare infrastructure, the largest in our history. We will, this year, begin constructing 88 hospitals in the districts without hospitals,” he said.

“Each of them will be a quality, standard-design, one hundred bed hospital, with accommodation for doctors, nurses and other health workers, and the intention is to complete them within a year", Akufo-Addo said.

In a letter circulated to the media, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development has instructed traditional leaders in all identified 88 districts to provide lands to government for the construction to start.

In the regional breakdown of districts, Ashanti will have 10, Volta (9), Eastern (8), Greater Accra (7), Upper East (7), Oti (5), Upper West (5), Bono (5), Western North (5), Savanna (3), Bono East (2), North East (2).

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com