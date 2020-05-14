COVID-19: Obuasi Markets To Reopen Today With New Operational Guidelines

All markets within the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region will from today, Thursday, May 14 resume operations after almost a week of closure.

Shops, stalls and sheds in the area were closed down last Friday to allow authorities to execute a planned shift system for traders amidst the fast-spreading coronavirus in the region.

But a statement from the Obuasi Municipal Assembly which announced the reopening also outlined further measures put in place to regulate activities in the market spaces.

The Obuasi township is leading in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases in the Ashanti Region with indications that most of the cases were from the Obuasi Central Market.

Below is the Assembly’s 10-point directives:

The Central Business District will be opened for business on Thursday, 14th May 2020 Every trader has the opportunity to sell twice a week. Stores and/or shops are to open every day since their buildings support and enhance social distancing. Traders in sheds have been issued with market entry permits that allow them to trade at the Central Market A and B (BLUE, YELLOW and GREEN) The Colour Entry Permit for Thursday, 14th May 2020 is “BLUE” followed by “YELLOW” on Friday, 15th May 2020 and “GREEN” on Saturday, 16th May 2020. Butchers in the central market have been grouped into three, and each group will trade for two consecutive days in a week. Seamstresses and tailors in the CBD area have also been grouped into three with each group entitled to two days in a week with a reasonable number of apprentices that promote social distancing. All traders without tables i.e, overflow sellers have not been issued with any entry permit since they have already been directed to go and trade at Kunka. Please note that recalcitrant “over Flow” traders who will try to outsmart the system will face the full rigors of the law. As indicated in our previous press statements, Hawking in the Central Business District remains prohibited. Anybody caught hawking in the CBD will be dealt with in accordance with the Law. Every trader is entitled to one permit (1 trader, 1 permit). Please note that a permit issued is Non-transferable. Any trader found flouting this directive will be sanctioned. As indicated in the recent press statement, “all institutions, both public and privately owned including shops and supermarkets must make available hand sanitizers for their customers/clients before transacting any business with them”.

“The security task force and all other stakeholders are expected to facilitate the smooth execution of the above directives aside from the president”, the statement concluded.

---citinewsroom