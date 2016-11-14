Michael Oware Sakyi, known in the gospel music scene as OJ, will host a live musical concert to launch his much-awaited latest album titled 'Oboafo' on Saturday, November 27 at the Liberty Assemblies of God Church at Abeka Lapaz in Accra.

The eight-track CD album which began receiving airplay last month confirms the celebrated singer as a force to reckon with on the gospel music scene.

According to his producer, Charles Sarpong of Cebex Music Productions, the songs on the album which have a combination of both traditional and contemporary musical instruments fused with good rhythms would woo all gospel music lovers who would attend the launch.

He mentioned that the album launch would also offer his fans an opportunity to enjoy some of his old tunes which he would perform to the admiration of all. There will be performances from gospel icons such as SP Kofi Sarpong, Selina Boateng, Nacy, Ceccy Twum, Europe-based Paa Boateng, Cynthia McCauley and a host of others.

The launch is expected to attract people from all walks of life, including gospel artistes, pastors and friends, radio presenters, TV personalities, DJs and some of the stakeholders in the music industry.

The eight-track CD album has good inspirational songs such as 'Megyina Bepo Bi So', 'Woye Onyame', 'Menkaa Akyi', 'Emmere Bi Beba', 'Gyae Su Ne Adwendwen', among others.

OJ has collaborated with a lot of gospel artistes and also shared the stage with a number of local and international acts.

Four albums to his credit, OJ shot to fame in 2003 with the maiden album 'Adom Ne Odo'. He followed it up with 'Ete Sen' in 2008 and 'Nokwasem' ('Maye Se Mopen') in 2012.

Ever since he burst onto the gospel music scene in 2003, OJ's distinctive character has been to encourage the depressed and down-trodden to keep trusting in God, and he believes he is living up to that purpose with his new album.

He has picked many awards in the country and elsewhere, including Ghana Music Awards' (GMA) Male Vocal Performance (2007) and Gospel Song (2012), as well as Ghana Gospel Industry Awards' (GGIA) Songwriter of the Year, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu