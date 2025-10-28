How Lack Of Sleep Can Disrupt Your Fertility, Hormones, And Reproductive Health

Dr. Deepthi Ashwin, Consultant â€“ Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster Whitefield Hospita

Sleep deprivation causes your stress system to overact while suppressing the reproductive system, leading to increased cortisol levels and decreased sex hormones.

Lack of sleep disrupts reproductive hormones and fertility.

Most people associate sleep with rest, but science tells a deeper story – one that links your sleeping habits directly to your reproductive health. From hormone regulation to egg and sperm quality, sleep acts as a biological reset for the entire reproductive system. When that rhythm breaks, so does the body’s hormonal harmony.

When Sleep Loss Disrupts Hormones

“Sleep is more than just rest. It’s a biological reset mechanism that directly affects reproductive health," says Dr. Deepthi Ashwin, Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster Whitefield Hospital. She explains that reproductive hormones like luteinizing hormone, follicle-stimulating hormone, estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, and melatonin are all controlled by the body’s internal clock. “When sleep is interrupted, these hormones fall out of sync," she adds.

Studies confirm this connection: women with disrupted sleep cycles experience irregular periods, anovulation, and reduced fertility treatment success rates. Men, on the other hand, face lower testosterone levels, decreased sperm motility, and higher oxidative stress.

advertisement

Circadian Rhythm: The Body’s Silent Fertility Regulator

Dr. Sangeeta Gomes, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Bengaluru, emphasises the role of the circadian rhythm – the natural body clock that governs hormone release. “The pituitary and hypothalamus glands release reproductive hormones only during deep sleep, usually around midnight. When people stay awake late or work night shifts, these hormones are not released properly," she explains.

She adds that light exposure, even from a charger or streetlight, can interfere with this process. “The reproductive hormones are released only in pitch-dark conditions. Constant exposure to artificial light tricks the brain into thinking you’re awake, disrupting the release of melatonin and sex hormones."

Dr. Gomes warns that this modern lifestyle shift with late nights, stress, and excessive screen exposure is contributing to PCOS, thyroid disorders, poor egg quality, and low fertility scores in younger couples.

Sleep As Fertility Medicine

Fertility specialist Dr. Durga Vytla from Nova IVF Fertility, Hyderabad, agrees that sleep plays a key role in balancing reproductive hormones. “When we sleep well for seven to eight hours, our body releases hormones that control ovulation, egg growth, and sperm health. But lack of sleep raises cortisol, the stress hormone, which interferes with ovulation and reduces sperm count," she says.

She adds that good sleep also boosts melatonin, a hormone that protects eggs and sperm from cellular damage – an often-overlooked factor in fertility.

Sleep isn’t just recovery time. It’s a cornerstone of fertility health. Consistent, good-quality sleep helps stabilise hormonal cycles, enhance egg and sperm quality, and improve IVF outcomes. Experts agree: aim for seven to nine hours of uninterrupted, dark-room sleep, maintain consistent sleep and wake times, and minimise screen exposure before bed. Because when it comes to reproductive wellness, sleep isn’t a luxury. It’s part of the treatment plan.

By Dr. Deepthi Ashwin, Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster Whitefield Hospital