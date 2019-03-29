Introducing Vitide For Maximising Prostrate Health

While numerous men are hesitant to discuss their well-being, specialists state that they ought to discuss prostate wellbeing. Taking a gander at the difficulties related to prostrate wellbeing and men's health, Immeri Ghana chose to organize the Vitamen: Strong, Sharp and Active 21st Century Essential Health Event For Men to discuss a delicate issue that has to do with prostate wellbeing under the topic, Prostate Health. This was graced by Keynote speakers, Mr Papa Kwemna Amoo otherwise known as Mr Smooth, an eminent TV host for Adult Class and Mr Joshua Ansah, a celebrity fitness coach.

An Overview of the Prostate Health- Mr Smooth

The prostate is a reproductive gland responsible for secreting some fluids found in semen. These fluids help protect and expand the life expectancy of sperm. Found just underneath the bladder before the rectum, it folds over the tube that carries urine and semen out of the body. It tends to grow larger as you get older. If your prostate gets too large, it can cause various medical problems.

In his presentation, relevant topics were discussed such as the effect of sex on prostate, premature ejaculations, the introduction of Vitide to support prostate health and many others. The prostate is vital to reproduction since it produces the seminal fluid that nourishes the sperm during ejaculation. Unlike BPH, prostate cancer usually has no warning signs in its early stages, it is, therefore, important for men to pay critical attention to their prostate health. Research demonstrates the possibility of a link between frequent ejaculation and the risk of prostate cancer. Scientists in an investigation found that men in their 20s and 30s who ejaculated more often were actually at an increased risk of prostate cancer. What took more premiums was the issue of blocking ejaculation, which is when the semen travels backwards into the bladder. In his presentation, he made reference to the fact that the seminal vesicle on prostate gland is responsible for the production of the sperm. Though both testicles produce the sperm, it was a plus if men are able to block semen from coming out. This is a primitive form of male birth control. He clarified that the more one ejaculate; the more energy is depleted, and subsequently as one grows, the sperm production decreases. Prior to that, men can master the act of blocking ejaculation. Women, however, can support, if they are able to block the base of the penis to prevent ejaculation. For improved sexual coexistence and the best possible capacity of the male organ, he presented the most dominant item surfaced on earth, Vitide. Above all, he talked broadly about the significance of peptide which is available in the Vitide product.

Why Peptide?

Indeed, the human body is comprised of trillions of cells. He clarified that; peptide is useful for cancer treatment and the primary novel approach to treating many forms of diseases in the world. Research demonstrates that peptides are the crucial auxiliary and practical unit of the body that keeps us alive. Peptides control our development and regulate every function in the body as well as forming antibody and hormones. Peptide regulates nutrient absorption, hormones, and enzymes as they also repair natural cells, and act as a detoxifying agent. Peptides are found in foods such as milk, eggs, grains, and soybeans. Unfortunately, people today are missing out on peptide as a result of massive peptides lost because of the undesirable way of life, ageing, poor absorption and synthesis. Protecting the prostate gland needs a natural booster and support, hence the introduction of Vitide Glycogenin. This product is a transformed micro molecule peptide through modern microbial fermentation techniques which is easily absorbed by the body. The peptide present in this product is fundamental as peptide governs and manages the bio-activities of our bodily cells, which include: hormone; nerves; cellular growth and reproductive framework and so on.

Introducing the Vitide Beverage

Researchers have demonstrated that general advancement, treatment and recovery procedure of infections, are interrelated with peptide, henceforth the presentation of the Vitide beverage. This refreshing beverage contains peptides from soy protein extract which provides the essential peptides and nutrients for vitality and strength. Vitide directs the capacity of the prostate organ by diminishing peptide deficiency and reestablish protein synthesis in the cell. It also increases sexual drive and therefore recommended for men over 40 who want to maintain their prostate gland.

How to use Vitide

Prepare 100ml of lukewarm water

Pour in 1 sachet of Vitide into a glass of 100ml lukewarm water

Stir well in order to dissolve the Vitide powder

Drink and enjoy the healthy experience

Exercising the PC Muscle- Mr Joshua Ansah

The second speaker spoke extensively with various illustrations on how to exercise the PC muscle. The purpose was to help you control premature ejaculation and urination. In some men, the enlarged prostate compresses the urethra, making urination difficult and causing benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). BPH symptoms include: Urinating frequently, especially at night. An expanded prostate organ can cause awkward urinary side effects, for example, shutting the stream of urine out of the bladder. It can likewise cause bladder, urinary tract or kidney issues. He referenced that this exercise could be achieved with consistent practice, that is, first thing in the morning and last thing before bed. He stated that the PC muscle helps to stop urinating per stream and if PC muscles are weak, one can stop sperms from coming out, hence control.

How is it done?

Massaging the prostate organ

Inhale and concentrate your prostate, perineum, and anus

As you exhale, contract your PC muscle around your prostate gland and anus

Inhale and relax, releasing your PC

Repeat 2 to 3 times contracting your muscle as you exhale.

You can do this in any position you like, sitting, standing, resting, driving the vehicle and even while remaining in a line. In case you're sitting or lying, ensure that your legs are uncrossed. Basically, press and unwind. It's critical to loosening up the muscles completely in the middle of every constriction. As the muscles work, you'll feel your gonads move towards your body and your penis lifting or jerking marginally. This may take a couple of days, contingent upon the tone of your muscles. You may feel a slight shiver in your pelvis too, so smile and enjoy the feeling.

In conclusion, every man needs Vitide in their daily supplement to maximize sexual drive and protect the general functioning of the prostate glands. Every man is responsible for a healthy lifestyle, especially with the correct and recommended product. Vitide is your number bet so don’t be left out in the mad rush to protect and improve your prostate gland.

Vitide- your partner for life