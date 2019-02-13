The Profile of Nigerian's Music Artist, Brymo

Family Background

Brymo Olawale Ashimi was brought up in Okokomaiko, Ojo, Lagos State; his dad is an Awori carpenter and his mom is an Egun petty trader. He remains the only son of his folks. Brymo was a troublesome kid who got into various battles with other kids from his neighborhood

Educational Background

He went to Aganju Aka Primary School and later enrolled at Japual Primary School. He further continued to secondary school where he developed an interest in football. While in school, he recorded his first song titled “Future” in 1999. Brymo was roused to make music in the wake of tuning into his mom singing fuji tunes. Brymo picked up admission to Lagos State University (LASU), where he considered zoology, yet after his second year, he left LASU to seek after a profession in music.

His Family

Brymo has a son named Waju Ashimi who was born on 27 March 2015.

Music Career

Brymo commenced his autonomous profession with the single titled "Down "which was released on October 1, 2013; a date which harmonizes with Nigeria's 50th Independence and his dad's birthday. His third studio collection Merchants, Dealers, and Slayers were released on October 20, 2013.

Brymo tries different things with various music styles has been portrayed as an alternative musician, yet likes to call HI genre Fusion – of jazz, Afrobeat, Rock, and African society. Brymo was reported Africa's "Songwriter of the Year" at 2014 all Africa music grants.

On the 30th October 2014 Brymo released “Tabula Rasa”, his fourth studio album (his 2nd independent album). The album hit number 1 spot on iTunes Nigeria chat in less than 16 Hours of release. The album became an instant hit and was rated 10/10 by NotJustOK. The album was dubbed “Album of the year” and was rated among Africa`s best 10 album ever.

Brymo was announced Africa`s “Songwriter of the Year” at 2014 all Africa music awards. Brymo released his first universal collection title “Trance” under TMG. The album is a compilation of songs and M, D&S and Tabula Rasa albums and was released and appropriated only in the United States. “Klotoris”, Brymo`s fifth studio album was released on the 9th of May 2016. The album earned moment acknowledgment and love from over the world.

In March last year, Brymo released his 6th album “Oso” with 11 tracks including the highly talked about “Oso”. He trusts that his music exists to attract individuals' consideration regarding what's essential and pertinent. More so, he is working on publishing a book next year.

