The Gardener, Vine And Branches 6 (You Are The Branches)

Memory Verse: John 15:5 NIV

"I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing."

Every branch of a tree must totally depend on the tree as the only source for water and nutrients. No branch on its own can bear fruit in any way unless there is a connection with the main tree.

From the text above, we as believers or children of God are likened to the branch of a tree. Our ability to produce fruit is dependent on our relationship or connection with the vine. Knowing the benefits we receive as we walk with the Lord is enough motivation for us to totally surrender to follow God.

The life of the believer is a glorious one. This life can only be enjoyed as we walk closely in our day to day devotion to the Lord. Blessings both spiritually, materially, emotionally, financially, etc. can only be accessed in its full measure as the believer learns to know the Lord for oneself. As for the Father, the Gardener, He has more than enough for as many who live in the garden. What the father decides for each one of us is the best because that is what is good for us at that particular time.

Therefore, in the relationship, God has a place for me, such a strategic place he has prepared for us to be totally dependent on Him. Praise God, my source of life will never dry out. So long as Jesus is the vine, the Father is the Gardener and we are the branch, life will never remain the same again. Thank God, no wonder brother Paul exclaimed in Galatians 2:20, "I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me." Glory be to God. By depending on the Lord as a branch depends on the vine, I will continue to live the life of God always. What a word.

Remain blessed

Image source: caechrist.com

29/01/19