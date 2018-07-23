In a blender, add onion, scotch bonnet pepper, ginger, garlic, water and blend to get garlic paste.
In a pot on medium heat, add oil, boneless chicken, 2 tbsps garlic blend and cook till chicken is white. Then add green bell pepper, red bell pepper, orange bell pepper, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, tomato ketchup and mix. Cover to cook for 3 mins.
In the same pot after 3 mins, add black pepper, salt and spring onion for garnishing.
Serve hot
Recipe; Chicken Stir Fry
Ingredients For Chicken Stir Fry Recipe:
Methods To Make Chicken Stir Fry Recipe: