2 hours ago | Home & Food

Recipe; Chicken Stir Fry

Auntbina's Kitchen
Photo- Auntie Bina's Ktchen
Ingredients For Chicken Stir Fry Recipe:

  • ¼ Onion, Chopped
  • 3 Pcs Scotch Bonnet Pepper
  • 1 Root Ginger
  • 2 Cloves Garlic
  • 1 Cup Water
  • 1/4 Cup Oil
  • 1Kg Boneless Chicken, Cut
  • 1 Cup Green Bell Pepper
  • 1 Cup Orange Bell Pepper
  • 1 Cup Red Bell Pepper
  • 1 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce
  • 1 Tsp Soy Sauce
  • ½ Cup Tomato Ketchup
  • 1 Tsp Black Pepper
  • 1 Tsp Salt
  • Spring Onion For Garnishing

Methods To Make Chicken Stir Fry Recipe:

  1. In a blender, add onion, scotch bonnet pepper, ginger, garlic, water and blend to get garlic paste.
  2. In a pot on medium heat, add oil, boneless chicken, 2 tbsps garlic blend and cook till chicken is white. Then add green bell pepper, red bell pepper, orange bell pepper, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, tomato ketchup and mix. Cover to cook for 3 mins.
  3. In the same pot after 3 mins, add black pepper, salt and spring onion for garnishing.
  4. Serve hot

