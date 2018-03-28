Here's How You Can Overcome Fear And Uncertainty In Your Career

Meditate

Take 5 to 10 minutes when you start your day to practice meditation. This calming practice will help set your fears and anxieties to rest and also allow you to fill your mind with some positive words if you add a simple phrase to meditate on, such as “I am grateful for each new opportunity.”

Identify strengths and successes

Write down three of your strengths, along with three significant successes you’ve had in your life. Post this somewhere you can view it several times throughout the day. Drawing attention to your strengths and successes will help remind you that you are capable and have the skills necessary to be a success.

Practice positive self-talk

Learn to identify when you are telling yourself negative thoughts or are filled with fear and doubt. Take a moment to breathe carefully and replace your thoughts with something true and inspiring. This is where identifying your strengths and successes can come in handy. Replace your doubts by reminding yourself of the ways you excel.

Surround yourself with positive and encouraging people

The people in our lives play an important role in our mood and how we think of ourselves. Make an effort to associate with people who inspire and encourage you to be the best version of you.

Seek out a mentor

When taking on new challenges and opportunities it can feel overwhelming and so it is important and beneficial to have an experienced person who can serve as a sounding board and provide counsel and advice while you grow in your work.