6 Disturbing Effects Of Eating Junk Foods

Photo culled from food.ndtv.com

1. Fatigue

Fast food can make you feel fuller soon but this is not healthy. It does not contain all the essential nutrition your body requires. They are only prepared in such a manner to satisfy your eyes & your tongue, not your body’s actual needs.

2. Teen Depression

Teenagers are usually prone to mood swings. This is because of the hormonal changes their body undergoes at that age. Junk food is known to aggravate these effects.

3. Stomach Ache

Junk food might look like a feast to your eyes but they are not very friendly to your stomach. Regular intake of fast food can create problems like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

4. Blood Sugar Levels

Junk food is usually prepared with highly refined ingredients. Refined sugar used in these foods slows down your metabolism and puts pressure on your pancreas to stabilize the sudden spikes it causes in your blood sugar.

5. Heart Disease

Junk food increases the risk of heart disease by affecting the cholesterol and triglyceride levels in your body.

6. Liver Dysfunction

Fast food is rich in trans fat. This can cause fat deposit in your liver and can result in liver dysfunction.