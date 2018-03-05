Magic Cure For Severe Acne With No Scar

Photo credit - Medicalnewstoday.com

Magic Tip to cure severe Acne or pimples without causing scars and also smoothen your skin.

1. Steep / soak green tea in boiling water for 3-4 minutes.

2. Allow tea in cup to cool.

3. Using a cotton ball, apply tea to areas with acnes or pimples.

4. Allow face, chest or back to dry for

3 - 5mins. Then rinse with cool water and pat dry with a clean towel.

5. Next apply your favorite facial cream or moisturizer

For those with sensitive skin or those with extreme concern. Please contact us for further recommendations for medicinal acne solutions or moisturizers.

Summary:

Green tea is high in antioxidants that help fight bacteria and reduce inflammation.

Applying green tea to the skin has been shown to significantly reduce acnes or any kind of skin issues.