See the Top 4 Most Eaten Foods In The World

Ever wondered which foods are the most eaten in the world? Jumia Food , Nigeria’s No. 1 online food ordering platform, shares 4 of the most eaten foods in the world.

French Fries

This delicious food is one of the most popular in the world largely because of the many restaurants and fast foods across the world that have consistently featured this food on their menu. It is basically made from potatoes that have been chopped to small stick shapes and are then deep fried. It can be fried till it’s crispy or soft; it really all depends on the taste preference of the person or people involved. It is typically served with chilli or tomato sauce and chicken.

Ice Cream

Well, this goes without saying. Ice cream can easily be considered as one of the world’s most popular foods and is loved by many people. Especially during the summer season, there is hardly anything more refreshing than a cone or cup of chilling ice cream. The best part about ice cream is that it is available in a variety of flavours, so there is really something for every individual palate to enjoy.

Chicken

This is a very common food that’s eaten across the world and the major difference being the mode of cooking and the ingredients added to spice it up in each of these countries. Chicken is so delightfully dynamic, it can wet fried, deep fried, roasted, grilled, cooked etc. It is easy to prepare, doesn’t take a lot of time to cook and can be served with such a large variety of meals like rice, french fries, soups etc. Chicken is considered one of the most common meals in traditional cultures.

Chocolate

Chocolate - a typical sweet food that has become one of the most popular food types and flavours in the world, most commonly comes in dark, milk and white varieties. This is one food a large number of people in the world not only love but feel passionate about. However, as awesome and delightfully sweet as chocolate can be, it is best to eat it in moderation because chocolate makers are known to add lot of sugar and milk to the chocolate for taste, which can be bad for your teeth and health if it is eaten in excess.