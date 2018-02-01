Overcome Migraine With These Simple Hacks

Photo credit - Videoblocks.com

Over-the-Counter Drugs

You don't need a prescription to get painkillers called NSAIDs, like ibuprofen and naproxen. They cut down the inflammation that makes your head hurt. You can also buy migraine remedies that have a mix of acetaminophen and aspirin.

Caffeine

It's an ingredient in coffee and some other foods and drinks, and it may give you some mild relief. It could also help your body absorb some migraine drugs faster. But go easy. You can get dependent on your caffeine jolt, which can lead to withdrawal symptoms like fatigue and more headaches.

A Dark, Quiet Room

Bright light and loud noises can make your headache worse. So find a spot away from the action and pull down the shades when you've got a migraine. It can help speed up your recovery.

Cool It Down

Put an ice pack on your forehead, scalp, or neck to get pain relief. Experts aren't sure exactly why it works, but reducing the flow of blood might be part of it. You can also try a frozen gel pack or a wash cloth that's been rinsed in cold water.

Exercise

Don't try it when you're in the middle of a migraine attack, because it can make you hurt more. But when you feel well, a regular workout can prevent headaches. It makes your body release endorphins, chemicals that fight pain. It also eases stress and helps you sleep better.