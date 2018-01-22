Here's Why Your Child Has Lost Appetite

Photo credit - baebii.com

1. Slow Growth Rate:

Changes in growth can cause an appetite slump in children. During the first year, children grow rapidly. But after the first birthday the growth of the child slows down, and she may eat less food now. During this time, a decline in appetite is perfectly normal.

2. Sickness:

Illness can often cause a significant loss of appetite in children. If your child is suffering from sore throat, stomach flu, diarrhea, headache, fever or other symptoms, then she may eat lesser than what she normally eats. Thankfully, most of the children recover their appetite when they get better.

3. Stress:

Stress can have many negative effects on toddlers and young children, including loss of appetite. If you find your child is losing interest in eating or having a hard time sleeping, then she may be suffering from stress . To cure the poor appetite of your kid, you need to identify the cause of her stress and alleviate it. Some common causes of stress during childhood are:

Family issues like a death in the family, death of a pet or the birth of a sibling.

Bullying

Inability to cope with academic pressure and the impractical expectations of parents.

4. Depression:

Depression can be another reason for child loss of appetite. Most of the parents mistake depression for sadness. But sadness and depression are not the same. It is important for you to understand the difference between sadness and depression so that your child can get the help she needs. Feelings of sadness go away with the passage of time, but depression does not.

Depression not only makes the child sad, but also interferes with her normal life. If your child shows a lack of interest in activities that she previously enjoyed performing, then chances are that she may be suffering from depression. A change in eating habits is a strong indicator of depression. You may need to seek medical care to help your child come out of depression.

5. Anorexia Nervosa:

Sometimes, in a bid to ape their screen idols children develop a psychological aversion to eating. They try to go without eating as long as possible. Even when they eat, they choose a low-fat food and later feel guilty about eating it. If you can relate your child to this food fad, she may be suffering from Anorexia Nervosa. You must take her to an eating disorder specialist. The specialist will tell you how to help your child regain a healthy appetite