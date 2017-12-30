5 Techniques To Get Your Partner To Open Up No Matter The Situation

Photo credit - Shutterstock

1. Make it a regular thing. Just get into the habit of talking to each other. You really have to just do it. Every single day, sit down and talk about your day. Then discuss any issues you might have. It can seem weird at first, but you’ll get the hang of it.

2. Ask a lot of questions. If you have a significant other who just won’t open up to you on their own, you’ll need to utilize questions. Just ask a lot of them. You can simply start with asking about their day and go a little deeper.

3. Keep your tone light. You can have serious conversations about how you’re unhappy without a harsh tone. Remaining calm and even happy will help your odds of getting your partner to talk more.

4. Know that it’ll take time to make it effective. It won’t happen right away. If you’re not good at communicating now, you’ll have to work up to it. The great thing is that it will get better. You just have to work at it every day and make sure your partner is willing to work with you.

5 Share your vulnerabilities. You have to be vulnerable in a relationship. Opening yourself up will help your partner see that it’s okay to do so. You grow a lot closer and bond deeper the more you open up to each other.