How To Use Bentonite Clay (Ayilo) For A Beautiful Skin

21 Beauty Benefits of Bentonite Clay

  1. Detoxification of hair, skin and body both when applied topically and consumed internally
  2. Helps in regeneration of new, healthy skin cells and tissues
  3. Treats acne and prevents the formation of new acne and pimples
  4. Deep cleanses the pores and pulls out grime, dead cells and product buildup in the skin
  5. Loosens and removes blackheads and prevents them from forming
  6. Removes and reduces the appearance of scars, dark spots, blemishes and other damage
  7. Evens out the skin tone and improves complexion
  8. Gently exfoliates the skin by sloughing off dead cells and more
  9. Leaves skin feeling soft, supple and perky
  10. Has anti-aging properties and reduces wrinkles, fine lines, age spots
  11. Soothes red, irritated and itchy skin
  12. Reduces inflammation and swelling
  13. Eliminates scalp odor
  14. Makes hair more receptive to hair care products and treatments
  15. Fights excessive oiliness and greasiness
  16. Treats skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema and rosacea
  17. Helps alleviate skin allergies, bug bites and pain
  18. Speeds up the healing of wounds
  19. Defrizzes hair and reduces static making your hair tamer and silkier
  20. Gives life to dull, lifeless hair by giving it more elasticity and bounciness
  21. Contains minerals which help nourish the skin and hair

It’s not surprising that bentonite clay has so many benefits for the skin, hair, body and general health. Here are 21 beauty benefits of bentonite clay:

How to Use Bentonite Clay
There are tons of ways to use this healing clay! Here are 3 great ways to use bentonite clay to experience its beauty benefits:

  • Face Masks
  • Hair Masks
  • Detox Baths

