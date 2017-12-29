How To Use Bentonite Clay (Ayilo) For A Beautiful Skin

Photo - Claylovers.com

21 Beauty Benefits of Bentonite Clay

Detoxification of hair, skin and body both when applied topically and consumed internally Helps in regeneration of new, healthy skin cells and tissues Treats acne and prevents the formation of new acne and pimples Deep cleanses the pores and pulls out grime, dead cells and product buildup in the skin Loosens and removes blackheads and prevents them from forming Removes and reduces the appearance of scars, dark spots, blemishes and other damage Evens out the skin tone and improves complexion Gently exfoliates the skin by sloughing off dead cells and more Leaves skin feeling soft, supple and perky Has anti-aging properties and reduces wrinkles, fine lines, age spots Soothes red, irritated and itchy skin Reduces inflammation and swelling Eliminates scalp odor Makes hair more receptive to hair care products and treatments Fights excessive oiliness and greasiness Treats skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema and rosacea Helps alleviate skin allergies, bug bites and pain Speeds up the healing of wounds Defrizzes hair and reduces static making your hair tamer and silkier Gives life to dull, lifeless hair by giving it more elasticity and bounciness Contains minerals which help nourish the skin and hair

It’s not surprising that bentonite clay has so many benefits for the skin, hair, body and general health. Here are 21 beauty benefits of bentonite clay:

How to Use Bentonite Clay

There are tons of ways to use this healing clay! Here are 3 great ways to use bentonite clay to experience its beauty benefits: