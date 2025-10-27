ModernGhana logo
“Parents should find schools that suit their desires” — MzGee speaks on SHS hair policy

MzGee and Fresh SHS girl with trimmed hairMzGee and Fresh SHS girl with trimmed hair

Media personality MzGee has waded into the ongoing debate over the Ghana Education Service (GES) policy requiring female Senior High School students to cut their hair, arguing that the rule serves an important purpose in promoting discipline and uniformity.

Speaking on the issue, MzGee explained that the policy has existed for decades and remains relevant in maintaining order within the school system. She said that once students complete their education, they are free to express themselves through any hairstyle of their choice.

“The rule is part of the school’s code of conduct. After your three years in school, you can fix wigs, braids, or any hairstyle you want. But while in school, you must respect the rules,” she said.

According to the award-winning presenter, Ghana’s education system is designed to instill discipline, modesty, and equality among students. Allowing different hairstyles, she argued, could create unnecessary distractions and erode the sense of uniformity that schools aim to uphold.

MzGee further advised parents who disagree with the GES policy to consider enrolling their children in private schools that align with their preferences.

In a social media post, she wrote:

“They say, why am I wearing wigs at 40?

Yet, I’m saying students who are less than 18 in public schools should adhere to the rules of shaving their hair before admission.

I’m evidence that you can fix ‘Julie Ju’ hairstyles, lashes, nails, and wear whatever makes you comfortable after three years of Senior High School!

Otherwise, find your child(ren) a school that suits your desires 🥂.”

Her comments have reignited the broader conversation on personal expression versus institutional discipline within Ghana’s public education system.

