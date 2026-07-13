Ya‑Naa Abubakari II laid to rest at Gbewaa Palace

Ya-Naa Abubakari II, the Overlord of Dagbon, has been laid to rest in the sacred room at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi, in accordance with Dagbon tradition, following his passing on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

Dagbon and the nation continue to mourn the death of the revered traditional ruler, whose passing marks the end of an important chapter in the kingdom’s history. Before and during the burial rites, the sound of traditional drums echoed throughout Yendi, while locally manufactured guns were fired in honour of the late King, in keeping with long-standing customs.

A government delegation, traditional authorities from across Dagbon, and other dignitaries joined the solemn burial ceremony at dawn.

Prior to the burial, a son of the late Ya-Naa was enskinned as the Regent of Dagbon and given the title Kampakuya Naa Abubakari, in line with Dagbon tradition.

Before ascending to the skin of Dagbon as Overlord, the late Ya-Naa Abubakari II served as the Chief of Kpokpono before being elevated to the skin of Savelugu as Paramount Chief.

He was later selected and enskinned as the Overlord of Dagbon, where he served with dedication until his passing.

His reign, from January 19, 2019, to July 2026, will be remembered by many as a period that restored hope, strengthened unity, and rekindled pride in the rich culture and traditions of Dagbon.

Under his leadership, many young people reconnected with their identity and developed a renewed appreciation for the customs, history, and heritage of the Kingdom.

The final funeral rites will continue on Thursday, July 16, with Islamic prayers and traditional ceremonies expected to be observed as thousands of mourners continue to gather in Yendi to pay their last respects.

Modern Ghana will continue to provide comprehensive coverage and regular updates on all funeral activities and related developments throughout the mourning period.

“May Allah grant Ya-Naa Abubakari II Jannatul Firdaus and comfort the entire Kingdom of Dagbon during this difficult time. Rest well, Naa. Your legacy of peace, unity, and cultural revival will live on for generations,” the Dagbon Advocacy Network stated in a press release.