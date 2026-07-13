ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ya‑Naa Abubakari II laid to rest at Gbewaa Palace

By Ibrahim Nurudeen || Contributor
Headlines YaNaa Abubakari II laid to rest at Gbewaa Palace
MON, 13 JUL 2026

Ya-Naa Abubakari II, the Overlord of Dagbon, has been laid to rest in the sacred room at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi, in accordance with Dagbon tradition, following his passing on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

Dagbon and the nation continue to mourn the death of the revered traditional ruler, whose passing marks the end of an important chapter in the kingdom’s history. Before and during the burial rites, the sound of traditional drums echoed throughout Yendi, while locally manufactured guns were fired in honour of the late King, in keeping with long-standing customs.

A government delegation, traditional authorities from across Dagbon, and other dignitaries joined the solemn burial ceremony at dawn.

Prior to the burial, a son of the late Ya-Naa was enskinned as the Regent of Dagbon and given the title Kampakuya Naa Abubakari, in line with Dagbon tradition.

Before ascending to the skin of Dagbon as Overlord, the late Ya-Naa Abubakari II served as the Chief of Kpokpono before being elevated to the skin of Savelugu as Paramount Chief.

He was later selected and enskinned as the Overlord of Dagbon, where he served with dedication until his passing.

His reign, from January 19, 2019, to July 2026, will be remembered by many as a period that restored hope, strengthened unity, and rekindled pride in the rich culture and traditions of Dagbon.

Under his leadership, many young people reconnected with their identity and developed a renewed appreciation for the customs, history, and heritage of the Kingdom.

The final funeral rites will continue on Thursday, July 16, with Islamic prayers and traditional ceremonies expected to be observed as thousands of mourners continue to gather in Yendi to pay their last respects.

Modern Ghana will continue to provide comprehensive coverage and regular updates on all funeral activities and related developments throughout the mourning period.

“May Allah grant Ya-Naa Abubakari II Jannatul Firdaus and comfort the entire Kingdom of Dagbon during this difficult time. Rest well, Naa. Your legacy of peace, unity, and cultural revival will live on for generations,” the Dagbon Advocacy Network stated in a press release.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Miracles Aboagye arrest: You looted and your reaction is that the tables will turn? – Kwaku Azar slams NPP Miracles Aboagye arrest: 'You looted and your reaction is that the tables will t...

53 minutes ago

Police arrest two with 73 parcels of suspected cannabis, reject GH¢300,000 bribe Police arrest two with 73 parcels of suspected cannabis, reject GH¢300,000 bribe

53 minutes ago

NACOC traces 73 assets linked to suspected drug traffickers NACOC traces 73 assets linked to suspected drug traffickers

53 minutes ago

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah Government seeks financial clearance to recruit 400 scientists – Armah Kofi-Buah

2 hours ago

YaNaa Abubakari II laid to rest at Gbewaa Palace Ya‑Naa Abubakari II laid to rest at Gbewaa Palace

3 hours ago

NPP will reinstate workers unlawfully sacked by NDC government - Chairman COKA NPP will reinstate workers unlawfully sacked by NDC government - Chairman COKA

3 hours ago

Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson 'Neglecting grassroots dangerous' – GFL warns NDC, NPP

3 hours ago

No money, no vote — Bongo NPP delegates tell contestants in constituency executive elections 'No money, no vote' — Bongo NPP delegates tell contestants in constituency execu...

5 hours ago

Former Chief Executive Officer of the defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1 NAM1 files witness statements in Menzgold trial, seeks to rely on seven defence ...

5 hours ago

Miracles Aboagye’s wife raises health concerns over husbands detention by EOCO Miracles Aboagye’s wife raises health concerns over husband's detention by EOCO

Just in....
body-container-line