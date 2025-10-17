Medikal sparks baby rumours with cryptic post amid alleged romance with Eazzy

Medikal and Eazzy

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has set social media abuzz with speculation that he may have welcomed another child or is expecting one soon.

The “Shoulder” hitmaker recently shared a cryptic post featuring a simple black heart emoji and an image that many fans believe hints at the arrival of a new baby.

The post has fueled widespread rumors that singer Eazzy, with whom Medikal has been romantically linked in recent months, could be the mother.

Some followers believe Eazzy has already given birth or is close to doing so, noting that many celebrities prefer to keep pregnancy news private until after delivery.

If confirmed, this would be Medikal’s second child after his daughter, Island, whom he shares with his ex-wife, actress Fella Makafui. Fans have even jokingly suggested that the rapper name his new baby “Mountain” to rhyme with his first child’s name.