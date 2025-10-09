ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 09 Oct 2025 Industry News

"Am the one who brought streetism to Ghana's music industry" - Kwaw Kese

Kwaw KeseKwaw Kese

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has boldly asserted that his influence on the country’s music industry remains unmatched and that no one in the entertainment space can dismiss his legacy.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, the “Abodam” hitmaker insisted that he was the pioneer of street culture in Ghana’s music scene, shaping a generation of artists who identify with the streets.

“Nobody in the industry can write me off because my contribution is large. I am the one who brought streetism to the music industry,” Kwaw Kese confidently stated.

He explained that his deep connection with street life inspired his famous nickname “Abodam,” which represents the raw energy and authenticity that have defined his career from the very beginning.

Kwaw Kese, known for hits such as Ma Kwan, The World, and Man Dey Hustle, added that while some musicians pretend to be from the streets, he truly lived the experience and used his music to amplify the struggles and voices of ordinary Ghanaian hustlers.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho and Deputy Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh Mahama is expanding the public purse for political comfort — NPP MP

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho and Deputy Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh Mahama’s 18 deputy ambassador appointments will cost Ghana about US$3 million ye...

1 hour ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Zaato Jebuntie Freeze accounts of galamseyers and declare state of emergency — Dr. Zaato to Mah...

2 hours ago

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour We’ll not allow NDC gov’t to turn GAF into its Foot Soldier Forces — Rev Ntim Fo...

2 hours ago

MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor “Why keep 60-year-olds in the army to allow overaged NPP foot soldiers to remain...

2 hours ago

Sheila Baidoo with burns at her back Jealous boyfriend burns girlfriend to death in Shama 

2 hours ago

Seven convicted for open defecation, illegal refuse dumping in Accra Seven convicted for open defecation, illegal refuse dumping in Accra

2 hours ago

Sekondi Market collapse kills one Sekondi Market collapse kills one

4 hours ago

Government releases funds for June Free SHS feeding, NSMQ arrears— Education Minister Government releases funds for June Free SHS feeding, NSMQ arrears — Education Mi...

5 hours ago

Thomas Oppong Peprah, the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Group urges former CDS to reject "demeaning" Deputy High Commissioner role to Ca...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line