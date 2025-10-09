"Am the one who brought streetism to Ghana's music industry" - Kwaw Kese

Kwaw Kese

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has boldly asserted that his influence on the country’s music industry remains unmatched and that no one in the entertainment space can dismiss his legacy.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, the “Abodam” hitmaker insisted that he was the pioneer of street culture in Ghana’s music scene, shaping a generation of artists who identify with the streets.

“Nobody in the industry can write me off because my contribution is large. I am the one who brought streetism to the music industry,” Kwaw Kese confidently stated.

He explained that his deep connection with street life inspired his famous nickname “Abodam,” which represents the raw energy and authenticity that have defined his career from the very beginning.

Kwaw Kese, known for hits such as Ma Kwan, The World, and Man Dey Hustle, added that while some musicians pretend to be from the streets, he truly lived the experience and used his music to amplify the struggles and voices of ordinary Ghanaian hustlers.