"I used to beg money from my boyfriends just to feed you" — Afia Schwarzenegger blasts Lilwin

Ghanaian actor Lilwin Vs Afia Schwarzenegger

Popular Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lilwin, has found himself in the crosshairs of media personality Afia Schwarzenegger after claiming to be wealthier than her.

Afia Schwarzenegger, in a fiery social media video that quickly went viral, dismissed Lilwin’s remarks as “nonsense” and “ungrateful.”

She alleged that the actor once relied on her for financial assistance and connections to influential people who helped him sustain his career.

According to her, she personally introduced Lilwin to her then-boyfriend, Christian, who lived in Tema, and to a friend, Kofi Abban, both of whom offered him financial help when he was struggling.

“I used to get calls from this same Lilwin pleading for assistance. To help him make ends meet, I took him to see Christian, my lover in Tema, and Kofi Abban. He wants to claim to be wealthier than me today?” Afia said.

She accused the actor of being ungrateful and described his comments as disrespectful, considering the support she once gave him.

Afia Schwarzenegger further mocked Lilwin, saying he was not on her level in terms of wealth, reputation, or influence.

“He’s a fool,” she shouted in the video, vowing to expose anyone who tries to undermine her accomplishments.