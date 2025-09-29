ModernGhana logo
Momo Fest 2025 ends on a high note with Sarkodie’s Rapperholic Concert in Kumasi

  Mon, 29 Sep 2025
Momo Fest 2025 reached its epic conclusion on Saturday night with a massive musical spectacle, as thousands of fans gathered at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium Sarkodie’s Rapperholic Concert.

The event, which marked the climax of the nationwide MoMo Fest campaign by MTN, drew unprecedented crowds despite heavy rainfall throughout the evening.

Momo Fest 2025 was a month-long initiative aimed at promoting financial inclusion, encouraging the use of mobile money and raising awareness around MoMo fraud prevention.

The campaign featured educational roadshows, cashless market fairs and community engagement activities across the country, culminating in the Kumasi event.

Saturday’s finale brought together music, technology, and commerce.

Gates opened in the afternoon and by nightfall, the stadium was packed to capacity, with fans still attempting to gain entry.

Vendors at the MoMo Cashless Market and Fair, set up within the stadium premises, offered goods and services payable exclusively through mobile money, giving patrons a live demonstration of MoMo’s utility.

Despite weather challenges and brief crowd control concerns, the event proceeded as planned.

The concert, headlined by multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie, featured performances from several high-profile Ghanaian artists including Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, Donzy, Kweku Smoke and Efya.

The highlight of the night came with the surprise appearance of Shatta Wale, who joined Sarkodie on stage, marking a rare public collaboration between the two top acts.

Sarkodie’s set included a blend of hits spanning his career and a memorable on-stage moment with his mentor Obrafour, which drew loud cheers from the audience.

The show officially ended around 4 a.m., with thousands of attendees exiting the venue amid high energy and excitement.

Patrons described the concert as a successful conclusion to Momo Fest 2025, stating that the festival had exceeded expectations in terms of reach, public participation, and impact.

“Momo Fest has shown the power of mobile money not just as a tool for financial transactions, but as a platform for cultural connection,” Charles Dornor, a patron stated.

Security services also reported no major incidents beyond minor crowd disturbances and said that safety measures were successfully enforced throughout the night.

The event has been described as one of the largest music gatherings in Kumasi’s recent history and a fitting end to a festival that sought to blend innovation with entertainment.

