I used to work in media before moving into acting fully in 2002 — Van Vicker

Movie News Celebrated Ghanaian actor Van Vicker
WED, 17 SEP 2025
Celebrated Ghanaian actor Van Vicker

Celebrated Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has disclosed that his journey to stardom began in the media long before he became a household name on the movie scene.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3, the multiple award-winning actor revealed that he worked with the station’s entertainment department in the late 1990s, hosting shows including Gold Blast, which later evolved into the popular Music Music programme.

“I was with the entertainment department. I came in as a presenter, starting as a production assistant and later stepping in as a host whenever my colleague wasn’t around,” he recalled.

Van Vicker said his first brush with acting came by chance when a film crew on the TV3 premises needed someone to speak French in a scene.

“I think it was either 1998 or 1999. They were filming in the car park and I was passing by after lunch. They needed an extra to speak French to the main character, and I did it spontaneously. That was my very first role,” he narrated.

He noted that he finally embraced acting as a full-time career in 2002 after being invited by a director who had noticed his television work.

According to the actor, his first major series was Sun City, followed by a breakthrough film role in Divine Love, which he described as a turning point.

Van Vicker further revealed that while he has worked with many top filmmakers in Ghana and Nigeria, his dream is to feature in a Hollywood production someday.

“I would love to be in at least one Hollywood movie. That will be awesome,” he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

