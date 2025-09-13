ModernGhana logo
How Akwaboah manages trolls with grace and positivity

When it comes to social media trolls, most celebrities either fight back or go silent. But Ghana’s smooth vocalist and songwriter Akwaboah has found his own classy way of dealing with online negativity — and fans love him for it.

For Akwaboah, not every insult deserves energy. He simply ignores most trolls, knowing that giving them attention is exactly what they want. His calm attitude shows that protecting your peace is sometimes more powerful than clapping back.

Instead of sulking over negative comments, Akwaboah turns the energy into motivation. The more critics talk, the more he focuses on producing soulful, timeless music. In his world, trolling is just background noise to the main goal — creating love songs that outlive the moment.

On the rare occasions he does respond, Akwaboah does it with humor or wisdom. No shouting, no drama — just witty remarks that leave fans laughing and trolls looking weak. It’s his way of showing that you can be firm without being toxic.

Akwaboah never loses sight of the bigger picture: the music. He reminds his followers that his mission is to inspire and uplift. Trolls may bark, but his songs continue to speak louder than the negativity.

Perhaps the sweetest part is how loyal his fans are. Anytime a troll comes for Akwaboah, his supporters flood the comments with love, instantly silencing the hate. It’s proof that positivity always outweighs negativity when you have the right community.

