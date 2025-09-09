ModernGhana logo
"We have not received even GH₵20 from GHARMO as royalties before" - Keche

Industry News Musical duo, Keche
TUE, 09 SEP 2025
Musical duo, Keche

Ghanaian music duo KECHE has voiced strong disappointment over the state of royalties distribution in the country, revealing that despite producing several hit songs over the years, they have never received even GH₵20 from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).

In an interview on Hitz FM with Kwame Dadzie, KECHE Global described the situation as disheartening, stressing that it is unacceptable for musicians to put in so much effort and yet receive nothing from the body mandated to protect their intellectual property.

To underscore the severity of the problem, they cited the case of Highlife legend Amakye Dede, who once traveled from Kumasi to Accra only to be paid GH₵300 in royalties. They described this as a complete show of disrespect to musicians and to the creative industry as a whole.

According to the duo, many Ghanaian musicians face similar challenges, making it nearly impossible to depend solely on their craft for survival.

Despite their frustration, KECHE expressed optimism that the incoming political leadership could bring relief. They pointed out that former President John Dramani Mahama, under whose leadership many creatives were given opportunities, may finally provide a lasting solution to the persistent challenges with royalty distribution.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

