"I wish I meet that blogger today, I will slap him" - Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, a seasoned media personality from Ghana who is also known as Akumaa Mama Zimbi, has spoken out about her purported conflict with gospel singer Joyce Blessing.

In a preview of her upcoming interview with Delay on the Delay show, the Adom FM host addressed the purported feud.

The claims that she and Joyce Blessing had been at odds for years over a gym teacher who was allegedly their boyfriend were denied by Akumaa Mama Zimbi. As a thirty-year married lady, the media celebrity said that she was unable to have any amorous relations with another man.

"They said it (the rumours). God forbid. I am a woman who has been married for over 30 years."

She also refuted reports that she purposefully avoided the 'I Swerve' singer when they met at a public gathering a few years ago.

A blogger who allegedly spread the rumors regarding Akumaa Mama Zimbi and Joyce Blessing was threatened with harsh consequences by Zimbi.

" I pray to meet the blogger one day face to face. I will pray for special strength from God to slap that blogger. I pray he doesn't get back to his feet if he falls down," she stated.

According to Akumaa Mama Zimbi, she had previously gone to accept an award on stage and was in a hurry to go present a live television program when she ran into the former Zylofon Music signee.

"On the day I met Joyce Blessing, I was in a hurry. She was late and was supposed to perform at that awards event. I had received my award and was on my way to host a live show on television. I was rushing out, and she was also coming. That blogger used that moment because at that time, the gym instructor had died, and that issue was hovering. They said he was shot."

