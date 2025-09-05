Richie Mensah says KiDi’s “Say Cheese” video was shot with just GH₵200

Music executive and CEO of Lynx Group Ltd, Richie Mensah, has lifted the veil on one of Ghana’s most talked-about hit songs, KiDi’s “Say Cheese.”

Appearing on the premiere episode of his newly launched podcast MasterMinds, Richie disclosed that the video for the chart-topping single was shot with just GH₵200.

He explained that the unusual budget constraints were a result of COVID-19 restrictions at the time, which forced creative teams to adapt with minimal resources.

The revelation came during a conversation with Futurist Kwame, a well-known cryptocurrency trader and thought leader, as they explored themes around innovation, the digital economy, and the transformation of education.

The episode, aptly titled “The Future of Money Explained,” positioned the podcast as more than just a celebrity talk show—it blended music industry insights with forward-looking ideas on technology and finance.