Kofi Owusu Peprah reveals humble beginnings as backing vocalist for Joe Mettle

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Kofi Owusu Peprah has opened up about his early struggles in the music industry, revealing that before gaining recognition as a household name, he worked as a backing vocalist for celebrated gospel star Joe Mettle in 2018.

Sharing his story, Peprah recalled the sacrifices he made to be part of Mettle’s team, including saving money from his modest income to fund his transportation.

“I remember I had to save money just to buy flight tickets from Kumasi to Accra for rehearsals,” he said, reflecting on the determination that shaped his journey.

The “Matwen” hitmaker also disclosed how his devotion to music often clashed with his academic responsibilities at the time. “There was a time I was writing a paper, but I abandoned the paper to attend rehearsals,” he noted, underscoring how passion sometimes came at personal cost.

On August 17, 2025, during the Kofi Owusu Peprah Live concert at the Cedar Assemblies of God Church, the gospel star paid tribute to Joe Mettle, describing him as a source of encouragement and a major influence in his growth as a musician.

Kofi Owusu Peprah, son of the late gospel legend Rev. George Owusu Mensah (popularly known as ROPS), has since risen to become one of Ghana’s leading gospel voices, celebrated for his spirit-filled songs and powerful live ministrations. His revelation about working under Joe Mettle not only highlights his humble beginnings but also underscores the role of mentorship and collaboration in shaping Ghana’s gospel music industry.