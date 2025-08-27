ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

TV3's Anita is suffering from the number two syndrome in her fashion style – Charlie Dior

  Wed, 27 Aug 2025
Anita Akua Akuffo. INSET: Charlie Dior
WED, 27 AUG 2025
Anita Akua Akuffo. INSET: Charlie Dior

Controversial fashion critic, Charlie Dior, has advised media personality Anita Akua Akuffo to up her game in Ghana's fashion scene, as she possesses what it takes to be the country's fashion sensation.

Speaking during his Fashion Review Podcast show, Charlie Dior, who critiqued Anita's birthday fashion outfit by Adjoa Yeboah Clothing, called on the media personality to up her fashion game.

In his review, he stated, “This is the issue I have with Anita. She is one of Ghana’s most consistent, almost-there style stars. And I will explain. I feel like Anita is suffering from the number two syndrome. Oh yes. And I hate that about her. It feels like every time she steps out, she’s giving us potential, instead of knocking it out of the park for us.”

Speaking about Anita's birthday outfit, Charlie Dior stated that her dress could have been a sickening moment if the rest of the dress was drenched in stones.

“The top part of the dress is working overtime. It was snatched. It’s sparkling. The shape looks like a couture sculpture, but that random patch at the bottom is killing me. That upper part of the bottom is killing me. And I hate the thing coming down my arms. It’s like the idea was there, but the execution wasn’t okay. She was on her way to winning, and then, boom, the bottom of the dress was just messing it all up,” he said.

He added, “When it comes to Anita, I want you to win, but you can’t keep giving us half-baked fashion and expect us to clap for you. So next time, when you want to give us a look, either finish the look, or don’t even serve us anything at all. We are watching you.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke

