Fuse ODG’s ‘Badder Than Bad’ gets UK platinum certification

Recording artist, Fuse ODG, has chalked another milestone as his popular 'Million Pound Girl (Badder Than Bad)' song is now certified Platinum in the UK by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

In the UK, “certified Platinum” by the British Phonographic Industry means a music single or album has achieved a significant milestone in sales and streaming.

The BPI awards these certifications based on data from the Official Charts Company. The certification levels are Silver: 200,000 units for singles, 60,000 units for albums. Gold: 400,000 units for singles, 100,000 units for albums. Platinum: 600,000 units for singles, 300,000 units for albums.

These certifications recognise an artist’s success and popularity in the UK music market, with certifications being awarded since 1973.

Fuse ODG’s collaboration on Major Lazer’s hit single 'Light It Up' (remixed with Nyla) was certified triple Platinum in the UK by the British Phonographic Industry in March 2024, surpassing 1.8 million units sold. This remix, released in 2015, fused Dancehall with EDM elements and peaked at number 7 on the UK singles chart.

The UK-based X congratulated Fuse ODG for his achievement, “Fuse ODG’s 'Million Pound Girl (Badder Than Bad)' is now certified Platinum in the UK by BPI. Marking his third single to receive platinum certification in the market. The song has sold over 600,000 units. Congratulations.”

Fuse ODG’s sound is a fusion of African rhythms and commercial pop, which has gained him international recognition. His hit single 'Azonto' went viral in 2011, topping charts in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, and reaching number 8 on the iTunes international chart.

Fuse ODG has received nominations, including the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards, and won the Urban Music Award for Best Afrobeats Artist in 2012.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke