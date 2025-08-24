Emperor T-Jiga wins HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP Song of the Year at Ghana Music Awards USA

The Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 witnessed an electrifying celebration of talent, culture, and artistry, and one of the biggest highlights of the night was Emperor T-Jiga’s victory in the HIPLIFE and HIP-HOP Song of the Year category.

His chart-topping hit “Super Star” featuring Bepor Keddi and Cabrinny Gh took home the coveted award, affirming his growing influence in the Ghanaian and diaspora music scene.

Speaking after his win, Emperor T-Jiga expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Bam Connect family, friends, fans, and colleagues for their unflinching support. “We did it again. This award belongs to everyone who has believed in my journey and pushed me to keep going,” he shared with excitement.

He also extended special appreciation to producer Gaf Beats, Kotey Another, DJs across Ghana who continue to give his music airplay, as well as television stations, media outlets, bloggers, and dancers who use his music to create content and spread his artistry globally.

The song “Super Star”, which has resonated widely with fans for its blend of creativity, rhythm, and lyrical depth, has become a true anthem in the Hiplife/Hip-hop space. Its collaboration with Bepor Keddi and Cabrinny Gh added a powerful dynamic that has contributed greatly to its success.

This milestone is another stepping stone for Emperor T-Jiga, who continues to prove his consistency and talent in a highly competitive industry. With this win, he cements his place among artists who are not only making waves in Ghana but also leaving their mark on international stages.

Adding to his list of growing achievements, Ghana Music Awards Europe has nominated Emperor T-Jiga for two prestigious categories — Best Diaspora Hiplife & Hip-hop Artiste of the Year and Best Diaspora Collaboration of the Year. These nominations further underscore his impact across borders and highlight his contribution to promoting Ghanaian music on the global stage.

The victory and the international recognitions are consistent to his relentless hard work and the unwavering support system behind him. As he looks ahead, fans can expect even bigger projects and more groundbreaking music from Emperor T-Jiga.

Enjoy the video below: