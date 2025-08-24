ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 24 Aug 2025 General News

Emperor T-Jiga wins HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP Song of the Year at Ghana Music Awards USA

Emperor T-Jiga wins HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP Song of the Year at Ghana Music Awards USA

The Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 witnessed an electrifying celebration of talent, culture, and artistry, and one of the biggest highlights of the night was Emperor T-Jiga’s victory in the HIPLIFE and HIP-HOP Song of the Year category.

His chart-topping hit “Super Star” featuring Bepor Keddi and Cabrinny Gh took home the coveted award, affirming his growing influence in the Ghanaian and diaspora music scene.

Speaking after his win, Emperor T-Jiga expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Bam Connect family, friends, fans, and colleagues for their unflinching support. “We did it again. This award belongs to everyone who has believed in my journey and pushed me to keep going,” he shared with excitement.

He also extended special appreciation to producer Gaf Beats, Kotey Another, DJs across Ghana who continue to give his music airplay, as well as television stations, media outlets, bloggers, and dancers who use his music to create content and spread his artistry globally.

The song “Super Star”, which has resonated widely with fans for its blend of creativity, rhythm, and lyrical depth, has become a true anthem in the Hiplife/Hip-hop space. Its collaboration with Bepor Keddi and Cabrinny Gh added a powerful dynamic that has contributed greatly to its success.

This milestone is another stepping stone for Emperor T-Jiga, who continues to prove his consistency and talent in a highly competitive industry. With this win, he cements his place among artists who are not only making waves in Ghana but also leaving their mark on international stages.

Adding to his list of growing achievements, Ghana Music Awards Europe has nominated Emperor T-Jiga for two prestigious categories — Best Diaspora Hiplife & Hip-hop Artiste of the Year and Best Diaspora Collaboration of the Year. These nominations further underscore his impact across borders and highlight his contribution to promoting Ghanaian music on the global stage.

The victory and the international recognitions are consistent to his relentless hard work and the unwavering support system behind him. As he looks ahead, fans can expect even bigger projects and more groundbreaking music from Emperor T-Jiga.

Enjoy the video below:

Gabriel Nana Asirifi
Gabriel Nana Asirifi

Investigative Journalist & News ReporterPage: gabriel-nana-asirifi

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

4 minutes ago

Police retrieve decomposed body tied with rope at New-Konkrompe Police retrieve decomposed body tied with rope at New-Konkrompe

4 minutes ago

NPP 2026 flagbearer race: Stop the tribal and religious bigotry - Bawumia NPP 2026 flagbearer race: Stop the tribal and religious bigotry - Bawumia

4 minutes ago

NPP 2026 race: If you want to contest me, come with vision, ideas and track record — Bawumia NPP 2026 race: If you want to contest me, come with vision, ideas and track rec...

4 minutes ago

Special anti-galamsey task force seizes excavators in Asante Akim South raid Special anti-galamsey task force seizes excavators in Asante Akim South raid

4 minutes ago

Single-track system not fully restored – GES clarifies Single-track system not fully restored – GES clarifies

33 minutes ago

2025 BECE: 177 candidates’ entire results cancelled 2025 BECE: 177 candidates’ entire results cancelled 

33 minutes ago

A/R: Ken Agyapongs wife consoles families of Atwedie accident victims, donates GHC 80,000 A/R: Ken Agyapong's wife consoles families of Atwedie accident victims, donates ...

33 minutes ago

GES announces October 18 as reporting date for first-year SHS students GES announces October 18 as reporting date for first-year SHS students 

47 minutes ago

Hon. Dr. Bryan Acheampong Bryan Acheampong Campaign denounces “mischievously edited” video blaming Bawumia

2 hours ago

Women shocked as pregnancies discovered during free health screening at Kejetia Women shocked as pregnancies discovered during free health screening at Kejetia

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line