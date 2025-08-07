Burkina Faso Ambassador honours Lil Win for premiere of 'Captain Ibrahim Traore' movie

Kumasi's SG Mall bustled with excitement as actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, was honoured as the 'Best Actor in Africa' by Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Ghana, David Kabré.

The recognition was announced during the premiere of 'Captain Ibrahim Traore (The Last African Hero),' a movie chronicling the life of the Burkinabe revolutionary leader.

The premiere attracted a distinguished audience of diplomats, filmmakers and cinema fans eager to witness the Pan-African collaboration. Shot with contributions from both Ghanaian and Burkinabe talent, the movie has drawn praise for its narrative and cultural resonance.

Lil Win's performance in the lead role demonstrated a depth and versatility that earned him high praise from Ambassador Kabré. “By honouring Lil Win as Best Actor in Africa, we celebrate his outstanding skill and the unifying power of our shared stories,” the ambassador remarked.

He added that such recognition not only spotlights individual achievement but also underscore the growing strength of African cinema on the world stage.

Known for his dynamic presence in Ghana's movie and music scenes, Lil Win expressed deep gratitude for the award.

“This recognition inspires me to keep telling our stories with authenticity and passion,” he said.

He emphasised that storytelling has the power to bridge nations and foster a deeper understanding across the continent.

The ceremony highlighted the ongoing cultural partnership between Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Producers and crew members from both countries worked side by side to bring 'Captain Ibrahim Traore' to life, reflecting a rising trend in cross-border cooperation that aims to amplify African voices in global entertainment.