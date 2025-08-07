ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Burkina Faso Ambassador honours Lil Win for premiere of 'Captain Ibrahim Traore' movie

  Thu, 07 Aug 2025
Industry News The ambassador in a pose with Lil Win, others
THU, 07 AUG 2025
The ambassador in a pose with Lil Win, others

Kumasi's SG Mall bustled with excitement as actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, was honoured as the 'Best Actor in Africa' by Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Ghana, David Kabré.

The recognition was announced during the premiere of 'Captain Ibrahim Traore (The Last African Hero),' a movie chronicling the life of the Burkinabe revolutionary leader.

The premiere attracted a distinguished audience of diplomats, filmmakers and cinema fans eager to witness the Pan-African collaboration. Shot with contributions from both Ghanaian and Burkinabe talent, the movie has drawn praise for its narrative and cultural resonance.

Lil Win's performance in the lead role demonstrated a depth and versatility that earned him high praise from Ambassador Kabré. “By honouring Lil Win as Best Actor in Africa, we celebrate his outstanding skill and the unifying power of our shared stories,” the ambassador remarked.

He added that such recognition not only spotlights individual achievement but also underscore the growing strength of African cinema on the world stage.

Known for his dynamic presence in Ghana's movie and music scenes, Lil Win expressed deep gratitude for the award.

“This recognition inspires me to keep telling our stories with authenticity and passion,” he said.

He emphasised that storytelling has the power to bridge nations and foster a deeper understanding across the continent.

The ceremony highlighted the ongoing cultural partnership between Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Producers and crew members from both countries worked side by side to bring 'Captain Ibrahim Traore' to life, reflecting a rising trend in cross-border cooperation that aims to amplify African voices in global entertainment.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Ato Forson, Armah-Kofi Buah to act as Defence and Environment Ministers — Presidency Helicopter crash: Ato Forson, Armah-Kofi Buah to act as Defence and Environment ...

3 hours ago

Multiple killed in horrific 2M Express bus crash on Ejisu-Konongo Road Multiple killed in horrific 2M Express bus crash on Ejisu-Konongo Road

3 hours ago

President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow ‘I pray their souls rest in peace’ — Gambia’s President mourns Ghana’s helicopte...

3 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Helicopter crash: ‘State of Ghana Armed Forces is alarmingly terrible’ — Frankli...

3 hours ago

Another helicopter makes emergency landing in Ajumako Kokoben Another helicopter makes emergency landing in Ajumako Kokoben

3 hours ago

Helicopter crash: ‘We commend departed souls to Gods mercy’ — Catholic Bishops Conference Helicopter crash: ‘We commend departed souls to God's mercy’ — Catholic Bishops ...

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Helicopter crash: ‘Let’s continue to lift President Mahama up in prayer’ — Shami...

3 hours ago

Military helicopter crash scene GNFS confirms joint probe into deadly military helicopter crash

3 hours ago

Effiduase: Tears flow as residents mourn Omane Boamah Effiduase: Tears flow as residents mourn Omane Boamah

3 hours ago

Multichoice Ghana fate to be decided today over license suspension deadline Multichoice Ghana fate to be decided today over license suspension deadline

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line