"I don't talk to murderers, parents should take care of their kids till August 2" - Diana Asamoah replies Lilwin

Evangelist Diana Asamoah and Lilwin

Ghanaian evangelist and gospel musician Diana Asamoah has issued a passionate warning to parents across the country, urging them to be extra vigilant over their children’s safety ahead of the August 2, 2025 premiere of Kojo Nkansah Lilwin’s new film, Mr. President.

Speaking during her segment on Angel FM, the outspoken gospel artist referenced past tragedies associated with Lilwin’s film promotions, suggesting a troubling pattern that she believes must not be overlooked.

“I have been told that Lilwin called me a man and insulted me,” Diana Asamoah said. “However, I avoid talking to murderers.”

Her pointed statement appeared to be a response to backlash she received after previously criticizing the actor. She intensified her warning with a direct appeal to families across the country.

"I'm telling every parent in Ghana to protect your children from now until August 2," she stated. "Let’s avoid what transpired while he was advertising his film the last time. There should be no more casualties."

Diana Asamoah’s remarks recall a tragic incident from earlier this year when Lilwin was involved in a car crash during the promotion of his previous movie, 'A Country Called Ghana.' The collision, which sparked national outrage, resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy and led to serious legal scrutiny for the actor-producer.

As Mr. President prepares to debut, Diana Asamoah’s comments have reignited debate around celebrity responsibility, film promotion practices, and public safety.