Shatta Wale reacts fiercely to Pastor’s death prophecy, demands arrest

Shatta wale and Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has lashed out at Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh over a disturbing prophecy in which the clergyman claimed to have seen a vision of the musician being shot and killed by unknown gunmen.

According to Reverend Donkoh, the vision initially showed Shatta Wale narrowly escaping an attempted murder, only to be eventually gunned down after resisting a second attack.

He urged Ghanaians to pray fervently for the artist’s protection and called on Shatta Wale himself to fast and pray to avert what he described as a looming tragedy.

The prophecy has drawn a furious reaction from Shatta Wale, who has threatened legal action if the Ghana Police Service fails to arrest Reverend Donkoh within a week. The musician accused former Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, of enabling such alarming public predictions by failing to hold pastors accountable in the past.

Shatta Wale insisted that these so-called prophetic warnings create fear and chaos, and should not be tolerated in a country governed by law.

Shatta Wale stated, "Men of God indeed. This is what Dampare supported, and it escalated. Ghana police, if you don’t arrest this man within 1 week, nobody should blame me for what I am capable of doing, and it won’t be violence but a lesson to this country." He also accused Ghanaian pastors of brainwashing citizens with false messages to make money instead of doing God's work.

Shatta Wale added, "Whilst God is telling me to talk to his people through music and give them hope about this life and how beautiful the world is for them to work hard and enjoy the beautiful things HE (GOD) has created, self-acclaimed men of which god, I don’t know, keep brainwashing people looking for trends just to cash out from innocent souls... Deh play with Shatta Wale, and one day I will show you all the power I have spiritually. Lazy men!!! #PSALMS35."