Former Hiplife Star Mr. Oduro known for hit song “Abiba” now a top pharmacist in U.S.

Former Ghanaian hiplife sensation Emmanuel Oduro, popularly known as Mr. Oduro, has transitioned from making music hits to prescribing medications, having officially become a certified pharmacist in the United States.

In an interview with Joy FM’s Kwame Dadzie, the now Dr. Emmanuel Oduro revealed that his departure from the music industry was a conscious decision to pursue a new academic and professional path.

“I decided to go to school. I have a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. I have been practising in the United States since 2017,” he said, as reported by MyJoyOnline.

Dr. Oduro obtained his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from D’Youville University School of Pharmacy in Buffalo, New York—an achievement he described as a life-defining milestone.

Since earning his degree, he has been practicing pharmacy in the U.S., combining his passion for science and service.

Mr. Oduro rose to fame in the early 2000s with his hit single “Abiba”, a song that gained massive traction in Ghana’s hiplife music scene and earned him a devoted fanbase. His unique style and catchy hooks made him a household name before he took a break from music.