"We produced 3 Artistes of the Year before Kuami Eugene did ‘Boom Bang Bang’" – DopeNation claims

Ghanaian musical duo DopeNation has made a bold statement about their influence in the music industry, claiming that they played a pivotal role in the rise of three Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year winners—long before Kuami Eugene’s hit “Boom Bang Bang.”

Speaking in an interview on 3Music, the twin brothers, Michael and Tony Boafo, detailed how their behind-the-scenes work as producers contributed to the success of major acts like Shatta Wale, E.L, and the late Ebony Reigns, all of whom later went on to win the coveted Artiste of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

“We produced Shatta Wale before he won Artiste of the Year,” they revealed. “We did the same for E.L, and also for the late Ebony before she won hers.”

The duo, known for their energetic performances and hit songs like Eish, Naami, and Zanku, emphasized that their production journey started long before their own rise to mainstream fame as performing artists. They argued that their legacy should not be underestimated, considering the impact they’ve made on some of the biggest names in Ghanaian music.

DopeNation, who themselves won the Group of the Year at the 2020 VGMA, added that their transition from producers to performers did not erase their past contributions. Instead, it adds depth to their brand and experience in the music space.

“Before Kuami Eugene even take keyboard and play ‘Boom Bang Bang,’ we had already produced three Artistes of the Year. That tells you something,” they stated confidently.