‘I don’t joke with them’ — Annie Idibia reveals her kids are her backbone after divorce with 2Face

General News Annie and her Kids
TUE, 29 APR 2025
Annie and her Kids

Nigerian actress and model Annie Macaulay Idibia has made it clear that her daughters are the most important part of her life, describing them as her "backbone."

Annie made the statement during the Headies Awards ceremony held on Sunday in Lagos.

Her comments come in the wake of her reported separation from music legend 2Face Idibia.

When asked by a reporter about her family, Annie emphasised that her two daughters, Olivia and Isabella, are all the family she has.

“You mean my children? My children dey Kampe. The first one dey Yankee, she dey go school. No play with that girl o. I don’t play with my kids. Na them be my backbone,” she said in pidgin.

Annie also made headlines during the event when she introduced herself on stage, appearing to take a subtle dig at 2Face.

“My name is Annie Idi—oh sorry, Annie Macaulay. Hey, single ladies!” she said, drawing reactions from the audience.

Her remarks have sparked renewed conversation online, with many interpreting her words as a public assertion of independence following her marital split.

Watch video below:

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

