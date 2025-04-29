ModernGhana logo
Nigerian parents don’t rebuke children who are breadwinners – Rema

TUE, 29 APR 2025

Nigerian music sensation Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has shared his thoughts on how Nigerian parents treat children who contribute financially to their households.

Speaking in a recent conversation with content creator Enzo, Rema responded to concerns about parental disapproval over personal choices like tattoos and hairstyles.

Enzo recounted how his mother reacted negatively when he braided his hair, saying:

“My mum won’t let me get a tattoo. The time I did braids, she didn’t talk to me for days. It was bad.”

In response, Rema encouraged him to focus on achieving financial independence:

“Don’t worry, you just need to hustle a little bit more. Wait till you cash out big. Nigerian parents don’t advise breadwinners.”

Rema's comment reflects his personal experience. He has previously disclosed that he became the breadwinner of his family as a teenager following the death of his father. According to him, he made his first million at the age of 17 and gave all the money to his mother.

The exchange has sparked conversations on social media about the influence of financial responsibility on family dynamics and cultural expectations in Nigerian households.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

