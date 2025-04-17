People who have sense are not on social media – Frederick Leonard

Popular Nigerian actor Frederick Leonard has stirred controversy online after stating that social media is increasingly filled with disrespect and senseless comments.

In a recent statement, the actor expressed his disappointment after coming across a post where a young woman insulted an older man while trying to share her opinion.

“I usually don't go through the comment section because I've come to the conclusion that those who actually have sense are not in the comment section. People who have sense are not on social media,” Frederick said.

He explained that the lady referred to the elderly man as “an aging fool” before even making her point. Shocked by the insult, Frederick checked her profile and found she was following him — he immediately blocked her.

“It is just terrible what social media has become,” he added.

The actor further revealed that he is currently in his “blocking season” and will not hesitate to block anyone who shares disrespectful or toxic comments, whether on his page or on others.