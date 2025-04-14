ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Many switch from rap to singing because it requires hard work — Obibini

Hiplife News Many switch from rap to singing because it requires hard work — Obibini
MON, 14 APR 2025

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Obibini says the demanding nature of rap music is a major reason many artistes are switching to singing.

According to him, rap requires more effort and creativity compared to singing, making it a tougher venture to stay consistent in.

“Rap is hard work. Writing 16 bars three times on one song takes a lot of brainpower.

“This is not to discredit singers, but it is what it is — that’s why many switch from rap to release singles,” he said in an interview on Entertainment 360 on Akoma FM on Saturday, April 12.

In recent times, several renowned rappers such as Amerado and King Paluta have transitioned into singing — a trend many have attributed to low financial returns in the rap game.

But Obibini believes otherwise, insisting rap is financially rewarding, but only for those who understand the game and carve a niche for themselves.

“I can name the top ten artistes in Ghana who are influential and wealthy — five of them are rappers. Rap pays, but the only thing you need to do is to be smart and choose the vehicle you want to rap on.

“You can put rap on Afrobeats, Highlife, and a host of other genres. Rap is flexible. However, you need to be serious and pay particular attention to whatever you want to rap on,” he explained.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

15 minutes ago

Reggie Zippy 'I want to speak before I die' – Reggie Zippy shares emotional pains for being d...

31 minutes ago

Binduri: Armed robbers killed the two Police Officers, took away their motorbikes at Poyamirea — Police updates Binduri: Armed robbers killed the two Police Officers, took away their motorbike...

42 minutes ago

Three teenagers are in police custody Teenagers arrested for murdering BECE candidate over missing GH¢10 used for socc...

1 hour ago

April 18 and April 21 declared as public holidays for Easter April 18 and April 21 declared as public holidays for Easter

2 hours ago

They were signed at the blind side of the implementers — AMA questions Zoomlion fumigation contracts 'They were signed at the blind side of the implementers' — AMA questions Zoomlio...

2 hours ago

Uchechukwu Chima Nigerian faces court over $2.1million seized drugs

2 hours ago

Konongo Traditional Council hands over alleged galamsey kingpin to police Konongo Traditional Council hands over alleged galamsey kingpin to police

2 hours ago

Prof. Mike Oquaye’s committee in breach of NPP’s Constitution - Political analyst Prof. Mike Oquaye’s committee in breach of NPP’s Constitution - Political analys...

2 hours ago

NPPs Mohammed Zakou granted GH¢100,000 bail after alleged false post about Vice President NPP's Mohammed Zakou granted GH¢100,000 bail after alleged false post about Vice...

2 hours ago

Bawku conflict: Water, food shortage hits Binduri and Bazua township amid curfew, tricycle ban Bawku conflict: Water, food shortage hits Binduri and Bazua township amid curfew...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line