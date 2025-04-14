Many switch from rap to singing because it requires hard work — Obibini

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Obibini says the demanding nature of rap music is a major reason many artistes are switching to singing.

According to him, rap requires more effort and creativity compared to singing, making it a tougher venture to stay consistent in.

“Rap is hard work. Writing 16 bars three times on one song takes a lot of brainpower.

“This is not to discredit singers, but it is what it is — that’s why many switch from rap to release singles,” he said in an interview on Entertainment 360 on Akoma FM on Saturday, April 12.

In recent times, several renowned rappers such as Amerado and King Paluta have transitioned into singing — a trend many have attributed to low financial returns in the rap game.

But Obibini believes otherwise, insisting rap is financially rewarding, but only for those who understand the game and carve a niche for themselves.

“I can name the top ten artistes in Ghana who are influential and wealthy — five of them are rappers. Rap pays, but the only thing you need to do is to be smart and choose the vehicle you want to rap on.

“You can put rap on Afrobeats, Highlife, and a host of other genres. Rap is flexible. However, you need to be serious and pay particular attention to whatever you want to rap on,” he explained.