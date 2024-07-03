Chef Smith arrested during Guinness World Record celebration

LISTEN

Ghanaian chef, Chef Ebenezer Smith, known for his extraordinary culinary feats, was arrested on Tuesday at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra.

The arrest came unexpectedly during a press conference where he was celebrating his latest Guinness World Record achievement for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Chef Smith, who holds the record with a time of 802 hours and 25 minutes, had just proudly announced his accomplishment. "Today is the day that I will forever remember. I am incredibly humbled and honored to stand before you today as the Guinness World Record holder,” he declared to an enthusiastic audience.

However, the celebratory mood was abruptly disrupted when musician Nana Boroo, accompanied by police officers, entered the venue and led to Chef Smith's arrest.

According to sources, Chef Smith was accused of owing Nana Boroo an undisclosed sum of money and allegedly defrauding one of his event sponsors, Amadia Shopping Mall of approximately 350,000 Ghana Cedis.

In an interview with Hitz FM, Chef Smith's manager confirmed the details surrounding the arrest. "Before we could proceed with our press conference, Nana Boroo arrived with the police, accusing Chef Smith of financial misconduct," he stated.

The arrest has shocked the culinary community and fans alike, as Chef Smith has been a celebrated figure for his dedication and remarkable endurance.

From February 1 to March 6, 2024, he embarked on an extraordinary cooking marathon, aiming to set a new world record. His efforts culminated in a continuous cooking session lasting an astounding 820 hours, surpassing the previous record.

Prior to the press conference, Chef Smith had expressed his excitement on social media, inviting the public and media to join him in celebrating his record-breaking achievement. "It is with great pleasure and honor that we inform the general public and the media about the press conference of Millennium Chef Smith. He will be announcing his results from the Guinness World Records for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. The event will take place at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Tuesday, 2nd July 2024, at 2:00 PM. Thank you for your cooperation," read his post.