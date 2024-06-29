Hajia 4reall Breaks Down in Court, Pleads for Mercy: 'I Want to Make Amends

LISTEN

Accompanied by tears and a plea for mercy, socialite Hajia 4reall delivered a heartfelt address in court today, expressing remorse for her actions. 'I want to make amends,' she stated, visibly emotional. 'As a mother of an 8-year-old, I am deeply ashamed.' Her emotional plea comes amid a sentencing that has captured international attention.

Ghanaian social media personality Mona Faiz Montrage, known online as Hajia 4reall, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for her involvement in a series of romance scams and money laundering activities.

The sentencing, delivered by U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in New York, culminates a legal saga that began with her arrest in the United Kingdom on November 10, 2022, and subsequent extradition to the United States on May 12, 2023.

Montrage pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges on February 21, 2024, admitting to her role in deceiving elderly victims with promises of marriage, resulting in collective losses of approximately $1.4 million over six years. During the sentencing hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah L. Cave underscored the severity of Montrage's offenses, highlighting the devastating impact on vulnerable victims who were misled and financially exploited.

In an emotional plea to the court, Montrage expressed deep regret, tearfully stating, "I want to make amends. As a mother of an 8-year-old, I am deeply ashamed. Please show mercy." Her defense team cited her previous abusive relationship as a mitigating factor, seeking leniency in sentencing.

Judge Oetken ultimately sentenced Montrage to one year and one day in prison, with provisions for potential early release based on good behavior. Additionally, she was ordered to pay $2,164,758.41 in restitution and forfeiture. The prosecution approved her request to return to Ghana immediately after serving her sentence to avoid potential immigration detention.

The case has garnered significant attention in Ghana, where Montrage's online influence remains considerable. The U.S. Attorney's Office emphasized the sentence's role in deterring similar crimes, reflecting the broader impact of Montrage's prosecution on international efforts to combat financial fraud.