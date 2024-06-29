Hajia 4reall Receives Over One-Year Sentence for Money Laundering and Romance Scams

LISTEN

Ghanaian social media personality Mona Faiz Montrage, known online as Hajia 4reall, has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison due to her involvement in a series of romance scams and money laundering activities.

The sentence was handed down in New York by U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken.

Montrage, whose online presence made her a notable figure, was apprehended in the United Kingdom on November 10, 2022, and extradited to the United States on May 12, 2023.

She faced charges of conspiracy to receive stolen money, a crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

Montrage admitted to the charges on February 21, 2024, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave.

Key Legal Milestones:

November 10, 2022: Arrested in the UK.

May 12, 2023: Extradited to the U.S.

February 21, 2024: Pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges.

June 3, 2024: Original sentencing date, rescheduled to June 28.

June 28, 2024: Sentenced to prison.

The Scheme

Montrage participated in romance scams aimed at deceiving elderly individuals, offering false promises of marriage and swindling them out of their money.

Over six years, 32 victims collectively lost about $1.4 million. Montrage funneled the illicit gains through several bank accounts set up in her name.

Court Proceedings

During the hearing, the Assistant U.S. Attorney emphasized the serious nature of Montrage’s crimes and their devastating impact on the victims.

"The victims were elderly and vulnerable. They were misled with promises of marriage and suffered financial losses," the prosecutor stated. Montrage’s defense sought a reduced sentence, pointing to her past abusive relationship with a former boyfriend who was also involved in the scams.

In a tearful address to the court, Montrage expressed regret, saying, "I want to make amends. As a mother of an 8-year-old, I am deeply ashamed. Please show mercy," before breaking down in tears.

Sentence and Aftermath

Judge Oetken sentenced Montrage to one year and one day in prison, a term that allows for potential reduction through "good time" credit. Additionally, Montrage agreed to pay $2,164,758.41 in restitution and forfeiture.

Her defense team requested that Montrage be permitted to return to Ghana immediately after her release to avoid being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a request that the prosecution approved.

Broader Impact

The case has drawn significant attention in Ghana, where many have been closely monitoring the legal proceedings. The U.S. Attorney’s Office highlighted the importance of the sentence in deterring similar crimes, given the extensive media coverage and Montrage’s influence in Ghana.

Montrage’s case serves as a stark reminder of the serious consequences of engaging in romance scams and underscores law enforcement’s commitment to prosecuting such offenses.

