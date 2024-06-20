ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nothing has changed, I never mistreated her — Amerado on relationship with Delay

Rumors & Gossips Amerado and Delay
THU, 20 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Amerado and Delay

Ghanaian artiste Amerado has addressed rumors about his relationship with media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, denying any romantic affair.

He emphasized that their bond is strictly platonic, centered on mutual professional support.

In an interview with Kwaku Manu, Amerado clarified that the dating rumors are unfounded and stem from misunderstandings about their friendship.

He stressed that nothing has changed in their relationship and that they continue to support each other as friends.

"Our relationship is the same as always; nothing has changed. Why would anyone question if I got her pregnant? She is someone who supports and appreciates me, and I do the same for her. My intentions are clear. I have never mistreated her," Amerado stated.

He went on to describe the nature of their interactions, highlighting that he often helps out when he visits Delay, including washing dishes or doing other tasks, but there has never been anything inappropriate.

"She’s never requested that I apply lotion on her back," he explained.

Delay, whose full name is Deloris Frimpong Manso, was born on June 24, 1982, turning 42 years this year.

She started her career as a radio host and quickly gained popularity for her engaging and sometimes controversial style.

Known for her privacy, Delay rarely discusses her personal life or relationships in public.

Listen to him in the video below:

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

49 minutes ago

Election 2024: ‘We’ll knock down NPP to a point that EC can't overturn the results’ — Mahama Election 2024: ‘We’ll knock down NPP to a point that EC can't overturn the resul...

58 minutes ago

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Ghanaian attitudes breed dishonesty, unethical behaviour — Kennedy Agyapong

1 hour ago

'I did some bad things I don't regret doing; I've just picked the lessons' —Peace FM's Kwami Sefa Kayi 'I did some bad things I don't regret doing; I've just picked the lessons' — Pea...

1 hour ago

Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu [left] and Vice President Dr. Bawumia 2024 elections: ‘Smart’ Bawumia knows all Muslims can’t guarantee him victory; t...

1 hour ago

'Hands Off Our Hotels Demo': It was irrelevant to hold protest when CHRAJ has been petitioned over the issue —Nana Akomea 'Hands Off Our Hotels Demo': It was irrelevant to hold protest when CHRAJ has be...

1 hour ago

We can’t claim to know more than SSNIT board; Bryan Acheampong’s bid was lawful, the highest —Collins Owusu Amankwah We can’t claim to know more than SSNIT board; Bryan Acheampong’s bid was lawful,...

2 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong Don't look at his temperament; he's got a good heart for the good, bad, even the...

2 hours ago

Richard Jakpa [left] and Kwamena Duncan Ato Forson trial: You want to outsmart strong clutches of the law but it has bac...

2 hours ago

Godfred Dame has tampered with WhatsApp messages I sent him - Jakpa Godfred Dame has tampered with WhatsApp messages I sent him - Jakpa

2 hours ago

The injured policeman Students stone policemen at Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Just in....
body-container-line