ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Industry News

Shatta Wale donates GH¢30,000 to sanitation heroes 'Buz Stop Boys'

Shatta Wale donates GH30,000 to sanitation heroes 'Buz Stop Boys'
LISTEN

Renowned Reggae/Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has generously contributed GH¢30,000 to the "Buz Stop Boys," a dedicated team of sanitation volunteers.

On June 12, 2024, Shatta Wale actively participated in the group's clean-up drive in Alajo, Accra, where he presented the donation to bolster their environmental initiatives.

During a brief speech at the donation ceremony, Shatta Wale commended the Buz Stop Boys for their exemplary community engagement in maintaining a clean environment.

"I am here to support and encourage the Buz Stop Boys in their commendable efforts. In these tough times, having such committed individuals ensuring our surroundings are safe is invaluable. They truly deserve our support.

"Through my foundation, I found it fitting to back their campaign. I hope they continue their essential work in keeping our environment clean and promoting healthy living," the musician remarked.

He also called on the youth to lend their support to the volunteer group, expressing optimism that their ongoing campaigns will significantly impact community cleanliness.

Shatta Wale joins a select group of musicians who have supported the Buz Stop Boys' sanitation initiatives, aimed at addressing the country's sanitation challenges.

In recent months, the Buz Stop Boys have garnered widespread praise for their efforts to keep Accra clean, notably through the clearing of clogged gutters in numerous neighborhoods.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: MustaphaAttractive

Top Stories

2 hours ago

23-year-old Legon student in pain after supposedly selling her soul for money to a purported ritualist 23-year-old Legon student in pain after supposedly selling her soul for money to...

2 hours ago

Bawumia unlawfully bused students to his youth connect to cover his sinking popularity — Ashanti region NDC Bawumia unlawfully bused students to his youth connect to cover his sinking popu...

2 hours ago

June 14: Heavy rains to hit southern Ghana this afternoon — GMet June 14: Heavy rains to hit southern Ghana this afternoon — GMet

2 hours ago

Niger's ousted president Mohamed Bazoum has been detained since he was ousted in a coup last July. By Sia KAMBOU (AFP/File) Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

2 hours ago

Police gun down suspected robber atKuntenase; 3 others on the run Police gun down suspected robber at Kuntenase; 3 others on the run

4 hours ago

Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Sampson Asaki Awingobit Bawumia’s flat tax system a total scam; he just wants to sway us — Importers and...

4 hours ago

Ghana's stake in Tema Port cut to paltry 15% — Confidential report Ghana's stake in Tema Port cut to paltry 15% — Confidential report

4 hours ago

Accident on Konongo-Kumasi Highway claims two lives, others fight for their lives Accident on Konongo-Kumasi Highway claims two lives, others fight for their live...

4 hours ago

June 14: Cedi sells at GHS15.33 to $1, GHS14.28 on BoG interbank June 14: Cedi sells at GHS15.33 to $1, GHS14.28 on BoG interbank

4 hours ago

Withdraw teaching and related services indefinitely — CETAG tells members Withdraw teaching and related services indefinitely — CETAG tells members

Just in....
body-container-line