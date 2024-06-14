Shatta Wale donates GH¢30,000 to sanitation heroes 'Buz Stop Boys'

LISTEN

Renowned Reggae/Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has generously contributed GH¢30,000 to the "Buz Stop Boys," a dedicated team of sanitation volunteers.

On June 12, 2024, Shatta Wale actively participated in the group's clean-up drive in Alajo, Accra, where he presented the donation to bolster their environmental initiatives.

During a brief speech at the donation ceremony, Shatta Wale commended the Buz Stop Boys for their exemplary community engagement in maintaining a clean environment.

"I am here to support and encourage the Buz Stop Boys in their commendable efforts. In these tough times, having such committed individuals ensuring our surroundings are safe is invaluable. They truly deserve our support.

"Through my foundation, I found it fitting to back their campaign. I hope they continue their essential work in keeping our environment clean and promoting healthy living," the musician remarked.

He also called on the youth to lend their support to the volunteer group, expressing optimism that their ongoing campaigns will significantly impact community cleanliness.

Shatta Wale joins a select group of musicians who have supported the Buz Stop Boys' sanitation initiatives, aimed at addressing the country's sanitation challenges.

In recent months, the Buz Stop Boys have garnered widespread praise for their efforts to keep Accra clean, notably through the clearing of clogged gutters in numerous neighborhoods.