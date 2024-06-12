Ghana misses out on Grammy Africa hosting benefits – Dentaa Amoateng

Akosua Dentaa Amoateng

Senior consultant to the President and CEO of the Recording Academy (Grammys), Akosua Dentaa Amoateng, has revealed that Ghana is not one of the African nations listed as founding members of the Grammy Africa initiative.

As a result, Ghana will not enjoy the associated hosting benefits.

Amoateng who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of GUBA Enterprise, first announced this on her X page.

Explaining why Ghana did not become a founding member on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, she clarified that Ghana missed out due to its inability to meet the prerequisites set by the Recording Academy.

According to Amoateng, the founding African nations include Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa. While Ghanaian artists remain eligible for award nominations, the country will not benefit from hosting privileges.

"It is somewhat unfortunate, but the agreement that was supposed to be signed did not happen, so at the moment, those four countries will be able to host the Grammys. It doesn’t stop any artiste from being nominated, but it is just hosting and other benefits that the country will have. Currently, Ghana is not a part of it," she stated on Wednesday, June 12.

Amoateng, who worked closely with a team from the Academy for two years on this initiative, believes that Ghana lacked the resources and requirements needed to be a founding member.

"I think it is more of resources and there are a few things that the country will need to be part of it, which I cannot disclose on radio. Looking at few things that have happened in Ghana, it wasn’t feasible," she explained.

Despite this setback, Amoateng noted that Ghana has not entirely lost out on the opportunity as the country has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Recording Academy alongside Ivory Coast and should Ghana meet the requirements in the future, it could secure a position as a founding member and enjoy additional opportunities.

The Recording Academy, organizers of the Grammys, announced the Grammy Africa initiative as part of its global expansion to Africa and the Middle East.

The Academy has partnered with local Ministries of Culture and stakeholders in Africa and the Middle East to support music creators.

This initiative aims to celebrate Africa’s rich musical heritage and foster cross-cultural exchanges within the global music community.