Shatta Wale must eat too; hate has no space anywhere — Twene Jonas to Stonebwoy

Industry News
TUE, 11 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Shatta Wale [left] and Stonebwoy

Social media commentator Twene Jonas has criticized dancehall artiste Stonebwoy over allegations of attempting to sabotage fellow musician Shatta Wale.

The controversy arose when both Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were scheduled to perform at the University of Ghana over the weekend.

However, Shatta Wale's performance was abruptly halted by the school authorities, while Stonebwoy went ahead with his.

Shatta Wale took to social media to express his frustration, accusing Stonebwoy of orchestrating a plan to undermine him.

Although these claims have not been substantiated, Twene Jonas has waded into the matter, cautioning Stonebwoy against acts of sabotage.

"Shatta Wale must eat too; hate has no space anywhere," Jonas declared in a recent video.

He emphasized that attempts to sabotage fellow artists not only damage individual careers but also have broader negative implications for the Ghanaian music industry.

Jonas warned that continued infighting among top artistes could lead to dire consequences for the entire music scene in Ghana.

"If this continues, the consequences are going to be dire for Ghanaians. We need to support each other, not tear each other down," he added.

Gideon Afful Amoako
