Acceptance Speech - Honouring Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi By Apprise Music Distribution

Greetings Global Citizens,

I am REALLY honored to be chosen to be honoured by Apprise Music Distribution this day, blessed for Mankind; and so, let me take this great opportunity to thank the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Apprise Music Distribution,

Mr. Michael Bamfo and his hardworking Staff for dedicating their time in assisting musicians and artistes to achieve their hopes, dreams and aspirations by creating this global digital content distribution and monetization platform based in Ghana with representations across several African countries, Europe, America and the Middle East, as a network of music business professionals with international connections with a goal to empower independent artists with the tools needed to advance their works and services.

I can attest that with just a minimal funds every artist or musician irrespective of their caliber can get all songs into all the digital platforms by kind courtesy of Apprise Music Distribution. In doing so, their songs are automatically licensed or copyrighted and monetized, ensuring security of content and royalties.

I am very happy to note that.

Apprise Music offers many options for music distribution and promotions; and they also help musicians to gain affordable and equal access to all channels of digital music distribution with a keen focus on Artistes in their indigenous communities from Africa, hence i am so satisfied to be appointed as a global Ambassador for Apprise Music Distribution for the Renaissance of Africa Music Industry.

In ending, let me take this precious opportunity to announce to you that after ardent consultation with stakeholders, a new organization named "CONTINENTAL FEDERATION OF MUSICIANS (COFEM) has been founded to serve musicians in the fifty-six (56) African countries under the auspices of PanAfrica-Ghana (PAG) and Apprise Music Distribution (AMD) for socio-economic development of the African continent. Very soon this noble organization would be outdoored and its aims and objectives circulated for the understanding of all.

Oncemore, I sincerely thank Apprise Music Distribution for the honour done to me.

Merci beaucoup...

medaase.

Blessed Times.

Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi